Serie A Review: Strootman starts as Roma fight back again

Kevin Strootman made his first start in 16 months as Roma displayed their powers of recovery yet again to beat Genoa 3-2.

Netherlands midfielder Strootman had not started since January last year due to horrendous knee injuries, but followed up two recent substitute outings by getting through the full 90 minutes.

Mohamed Salah put Roma on their way in the sixth minute, but Panagiotis Tachtsidis and Leonardo Pavoletti turned the game on its head with 25 minutes to play.

As in recent rescue missions against Atalanta and Torino, it was ageless captain Francesco Totti who sparked a last-gasp comeback from the bench, equalising in the 77th minute, before Edin Dzeko teed up Stephan El Shaarawy to seal victory with time running out.

Roma remain third behind Napoli, after Gonzalo Higuain's 31st and 32nd league goals of the season were enough to see off Atalanta 2-1.

Napoli and Roma are guaranteed the Champions League spots, behind champions Juventus, with only automatic group-stage qualification to play for in the final two weeks of the season.