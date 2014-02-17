Serie A: Verona 1 Torino 3

Luca Toni's first-half penalty gave Verona the half-time advantage, but Torino hit back with goals from Ciro Immobile, Alessio Cerci and Omar El Kaddouri.

The victory marks the perfect response to last Sunday's 2-1 loss to Bologna, which ended Torino's four-match unbeaten run.

The home side, who came from 2-0 down to claim a 2-2 draw against leaders Juventus last weekend, led at the break courtesy of Toni's spot-kick following Cesare Bovo's foul on Juanito.

But the second half belonged to Torino, with Immobile's 13th league goal of the campaign levelling matters four minutes after the interval.

It took just four more minutes for Giampiero Ventura's men to seize the advantage, with Cerci, who passed a late fitness test, scoring with a superb first-time shot from the edge of the box.

The three points, which moved Torino up to seventh at Verona's expense, were secured when El Kaddouri found the back of the net just past the hour mark.