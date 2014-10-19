Serie A Wrap: Honda inspires Milan, Inter held

Keisuke Honda shone for Inzaghi's side on Sunday as he netted twice in their fourth league win of the season, leaving them just five points behind leaders Juventus.

They were handed the lead in the 21st minute when Rafael Marques sliced Ignazio Abate's cross into his own goal, and six minutes later Honda had his first of the match.

He took his tally for the season to six after 56 minutes when he raced onto Adil Rami's pass to fire past Rafael.

Verona were able to get a consolation in the closing minutes through Nico Lopez, but Rafael Marquez's dismissal for a second bookable offence in stoppage time compounded a bad day for Andrea Mandorlini's side.

Milan's city rivals Inter were involved in a dramatic game at San Siro as they twice came from behind in the final 11 minutes to draw 2-2 with Napoli.

After wasting a host of chances Inter found themselves behind when Jose Callejon fired past Samir Handanovic in the 79th minute.

Fredy Guarin levelled just 70 seconds after coming on as a substitute, but Callejon restored Napoli's lead in the final minute.

However, the drama was not over as Hernanes rose to head home a Dodo cross in the second minute of stoppage time to earn a draw.

Inter's point moved them above Fiorentina in the table after they were beaten 2-0 at home by Lazio, Filip Djordjevic and Senad Lulic sending Vincenzo Montella's side to a first defeat at the Artemio Franchi this season.

At the bottom, Palermo finally collected their first win since promotion with a 2-1 victory over 10-man Cesena.

Giancarlo Gonzalez struck the winning goal in the closing minutes of the match for the Sicilian side, with Cesena midfielder Manuel Coppola seeing red.

After four defeats in a row Atalanta collected a much-needed three points thanks to Richmond Boakye's 90th-minute winner against fellow strugglers Parma, who drop to the foot of the table.

Cagliari are just above the drop zone after coming from two goals behind to draw 2-2 with Sampdoria, denying Sinisa Mihajlovic's side, who had Fabrizio Cacciatore sent off, a chance to close the gap on the top two.

Meanwhile, Fabio Quagliarella's fourth goal of the season gave Torino a 1-0 victory over his former club Udinese.