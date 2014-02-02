Serie A Wrap: Juve see off Inter, Roma game off

Lazio ended Antonio Conte's side's run of 12 consecutive wins last weekend, claiming a 1-1 draw, but the defending champions were not to be denied on Sunday.

Juve cashed in on Inter's defensive frailties to maintain a 100 per cent home record in Serie A and strengthen their grip on top spot, while Walter Mazzarri's men dropped to sixth place.

Inter's team coach was pelted with stones on the way to Juventus Stadium and they still appeared to be in shock as Stephan Lichtsteiner opened the scoring with a first-half header.

Giorgio Chiellini then took advantage of some awful defending to double Juventus' lead just after half-time.

Arturo Vidal soon added a third and although Rolando pulled a goal back, the damage was already done.

Inter have now failed to win in their last six games across all competitions.

Juventus were given the opportunity to stretch their advantage at the summit after Roma's clash with Parma earlier in the day was abandoned just nine minutes in.

Heavy rainfall in the Eternal City over the weekend left the game in doubt and referee Andrea De Marco called a halt to proceedings due to a waterlogged pitch with the game goalless.

Napoli are still six points adrift of Rudi Garcia's second-placed side after slumping to a 3-0 defeat against Atalanta.

Pepe Reina was at fault for the first of two German Denis goals when the former Napoli forward's shot squirmed under his body.

Denis then set up Maximiliano Moralez for Atalanta's third goal to leave Rafael Benitez's side without a win in three league games.

Verona leapfrogged Inter in the table, ending a run of three consecutive defeats with a 2-1 win at struggling Sassuolo.

Alberto Malesani's first game in charge of Sassuolo did not go to plan as a Thomas Manfredini own goal and Luca Toni's late strike gave his former club victory, with Antonio Floro Flores pulling a goal back right at the death.

Catania remain bottom of the table, but Sergio Almiron's late goal salvaged a 3-3 draw in a dramatic clash with fellow strugglers Livorno.

Catania coach Rolando Maran was sent off following his reaction to the visitors, who led three times, being awarded a penalty - scored by Paulinho - but Almiron's strike ensured his side avoided defeat.

In the other game to be played on Sunday, Antonio Candreva and the impressive Keita Balde were on target as Lazio beat Chievo 2-0 to end a turbulent week that saw Hernanes join Inter.