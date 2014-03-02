Serie A Wrap: Strike duo keep Juventus in charge

After a first half dominated by the home side, Juve pounced through Fernando Llorente's close-range effort and Carlos Tevez doubled the advantage after 67 minutes with an unstoppable 25-yard strike that went in off the crossbar.

The win marked a third straight league triumph for Antonio Conte's men, who moved further clear of Roma in second after their 0-0 draw with Inter 24 hours earlier.

Rafael Benitez's Napoli missed the chance to close the gap on Roma after being held to a 1-1 draw at Livorno.

They went in front after 32 minutes from the penalty spot after Goran Pandev was bundled over. Dries Mertens stepped up to convert the spot-kick.

But Livorno pegged the visitors back seven minutes later when Ibrahima Mbaye's flick-on went in off Pepe Reina, with the goal credited to the Napoli shot-stopper.

That result gave Fiorentina the chance to make up ground in the race for the UEFA Champions League placed but they slumped to a 1-0 defeat at home to Lazio. Lorik Cana's fifth minute strike - his second of the season - was enough to give Lazio their second consecutive league win.

Verona are seventh after a goalless draw with Bologna, who had Jonathan Cristaldo sent off for two bookings in the space of a minute.

The away side could have snatched the points late on but Rolando Bianchi's second-half penalty was saved.

Parma were one of only three sides in the top half of the table to win this weekend thanks to a 1-0 victory over rock bottom Sassuolo.

Marco Parolo's second-minute effort was enough to condemn Sassuolo to a seventh straight league defeat.

Their misery was compounded when Domenico Berardi was sent off within a minute of coming on as a substitute.

Elsewhere, Catania remain in the relegation zone after going down 2-0 at Genoa while Chievo's Bostjan Cesar was sent off as they were beaten 2-1 at Atalanta, who won it thanks to a late goal from substitute Luca Cigarini.

Meanwhile, a stunning Manolo Gabbiadini free-kick put the seal on Sampdoria's 2-0 win at Torino, and Cagliari grabbed only their second victory in 2014 with a comfortable 3-0 win over Udinese.