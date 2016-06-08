Seven-goal Portugal have to keep grounded, insists Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo warned Portugal they could not get too carried away despite putting seven goals past Estonia in their final friendly before Euro 2016.

Captain Ronaldo scored twice before being withdrawn at half-time by coach Fernando Santos, although the hosts still prospered in Lisbon without the presence of the talismanic forward.

Ricardo Quaresma scored once in each half and added three assists, while Danilo Pereira and substitute Eder both found the net after the interval.

For Portugal, who were helped out by an own goal from Estonia's Karol Mets, the 7-0 triumph was the perfect way to sign off on home soil before they travel to France.

"It was a good game. The team did well and we managed to get seven goals. We should be proud," Ronaldo told Record.



"But it's a friendly game and the fact we won does not say anything. We have to keep our feet on the ground.

"We should be proud. The team is well physically and so it is a good indicator for Europe. However, it is good to be with your feet firmly on the ground.

"It's always good, of course. We played a good game, the last game. The team is to be congratulated, it has shown that we are good, and that goes for training as well."

Portugal will now turn their attention to their Euro 2016 opener against Iceland next Tuesday.

Ronaldo insists the squad must stay focused, with their first target to finish in the top two in Group F and secure a place in knockout stages of the tournament.

"The goal was to win something for my club and we got the Champions League. Now I want to make a good European Championship. I hope it goes well," the Real Madrid star added.

"I want to help Portugal to achieve its goals. The group stage is important and then we'll see."