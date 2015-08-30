Sevilla 0 Atletico Madrid 3: Hosts thwarted once again by Simeone

Diego Simeone's unbeaten record against Sevilla stretched to 10 matches as Atletico Madrid claimed a 3-0 win to maintain their 100 per cent start in La Liga.

Sevilla lost just once at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan last season, but they failed to replicate that form in their first home match of 2015-16 as Koke had Atletico ahead at the break after Unai Emery's side wasted a host of chances.

The hosts also controlled proceedings after the break, but debutant Fernando Llorente missed a gilt-edged chance to level the scores and Atletico punished them late on.

Simeone's men were rewarded for their efforts when Gabi's long-range strike deflected in off the back of Grzegorz Krychowiak.

But there was no luck about the third as Jackson Martinez curled home a stunning first goal in Atletico colours, capping a fixture in which the visitors' goalscorers paid tribute to departing midfielder Raul Garcia – on the brink of a move to Athletic Bilbao.

Atletico had been unimpressive in their season opener against Las Palmas and were often reliant on goalkeeper Jan Oblak, who was called into action immediately when Coke fired a venomous effort across the face of goal.

Sevilla should have taken the lead from the resulting corner, but Krychowiak failed to prod home from six yards out.

Atletico's confidence grew as Sevilla's grip on the contest loosened and Oliver Torres forced Beto into an instinctive stop with a fierce shot from the edge of the box.

Llorente went close to a debut goal on the half-hour mark – the former Juventus man just inches away from heading home Coke's cross, with Oblak alert to deny Benoit Tremoulinas on the rebound.

And Atletico made Sevilla pay for that miss moments later. A floored - but persistent - Antoine Griezmann played in Koke, who poked a low first-time effort in.

Sevilla upped the tempo after the interval. Coke again tested Oblak with a curling long-range effort, although Daniel Carrico did have to make a timely interception to prevent Fernando Torres snatching Atletico's second.

Parity should have been restored soon after the hour mark, but Llorente – largely starved of service throughout – fired wide from close-range when the ball fell to his feet.

And the Spain international was left to rue his miss as Gabi's speculative effort cannoned off midfielder Krychowiak to leave Beto stranded.

There was still time for Martinez – benched after struggling to impose himself against Las Palmas – to give Atletico fans a taste of what he is truly capable of, slamming home from 25 yards with his left foot.

Another lightning-quick counter almost gave Griezmann a deserved goal, his shot hit Beto's right-hand post but that miss did nothing to dampen Atletico celebrations.