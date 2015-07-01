Sevilla agree deal for Rami

Adil Rami is set to return to La Liga after Sevilla confirmed a deal for his transfer had been agreed with Milan.

Rami left Valencia in January 2014 to join Milan on loan, before later completing a permanent move to San Siro.

Yet the France international will now move back to Spain's top flight and again work alongside former Valencia boss Unai Emery, as new Milan coach Sinisa Mihajlovic continues a squad overhaul.

A Sevilla statement on Wednesday confirmed Rami is set to undergo a medical and pen a four-year deal when he returns from holiday.

Rami, who also counts Lille among his former clubs, made 21 league appearances for Milan last term.