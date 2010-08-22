Sevilla agree to sell Squillaci to Arsenal

The 30-year-old, who was a member of the France squad at the World Cup finals in South Africa, has been given permission to travel to London on Monday, the Sevilla club said in a statement on their website.

Squillaci joined Sevilla from Olympique Lyon two years ago for a fee of around 6.5 million euros.

Sevilla said the defender had requested to be left out of his side's squad to play Braga in the Champions League play-off first leg last week after receiving an offer from Arsenal.

