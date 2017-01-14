Sevilla boss Sampaoli has 'no interest' in Ramos row

Jorge Sampaoli is keen to move on from the Sergio Ramos controversy when Sevilla and Real Madrid reconvene at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Sunday.

Former Sevilla defender Ramos netted a late penalty as Madrid battled back to record a 3-3 draw in the Copa del Rey on Thursday, sealing a 6-3 aggregate triumph and extending the LaLiga leaders' unbeaten run to a Spanish record of 40 matches.

After his goal, the Spain captain gestured towards the Sevilla fans and cupped his ears in response to the abuse he received from the stands during the match.

Sevilla have since requested formal action be taken against Ramos, prompting Madrid to come out in public support of their skipper.

Speaking at a pre-match news conference ahead of the LaLiga meeting, Sampaoli dismissed the suggestion that Ramos' "Panenka" penalty was disrespectful and insisted he has "no interest" in the continuing fallout.

"To score a penalty with a Panenka is not a lack of respect to the opponent," he said. "Sergio Ramos was loved here and I'm sorry for what happened after that penalty and hopefully the situation will be reconciled.

"Everyone respects him beyond what happened the other day. They're two separate parts and it's crazy to divide them.

"I don't know the rules and it doesn't worry me. I've no interest in it. I've stopped thinking about the game."

Wissam Ben Yedder hit a hat-trick against Real Sociedad last weekend and Sampaoli said he would consider fielding new signing Stevan Jovetic alongside the Frenchman in attack.

Irrespective of the line-up he sends out, the Sevilla boss believes Thursday's match demonstrated both what his players are capable of and the scale of the task that awaits that.

"It would be an important step to get a victory but I think the game on Thursday left a clear message that winning [against Madrid] for Sevilla is very complicated," he explained.

"I do not think that a triumph will support the characteristic of a development but would reward the effort of the group.

"On Thursday we had chances and that's what we are aiming at in the short time we have to prepare for the match.

"It's hard to think of repeating the same game. The game will be more demanding for us. We know that our supporters will be very stimulated by Thursday."