Sevilla close in on Kakuta deal but unsure on Konoplyanka chances

Sevilla director of sport Monchi has confirmed the UEFA Europa League winners are close to completing a deal with Chelsea for Gael Kakuta.

The French forward spent last season on loan in La Liga with Rayo Vallecano, scoring five goals in 35 league appearances.

His displays caught the eye of Sevilla and Monchi is confident they can seal a move for the 23-year-old in the coming weeks.

"The deal is quite close, although nothing has been closed yet," he said. "Talks with Chelsea and the player are at an advanced stage so I'm feeling quite optimistic that it will go through."

However, a swoop for highly rated Dnipro forward Yevhen Konoplyanka remains in the balance, with a host of clubs across Europe also reported to be interested in acquiring his services.

Monchi added: "It's complicated. There are a lot of ifs and buts, and we're facing stiff competition from other clubs.

"He's got strong ties to Dnipro and doesn't want to leave them in the lurch.

"A lot of clubs are chasing him but the Sevilla brand name will give us an increased chance.

"But being completely objective, it's not going to be easy at all."