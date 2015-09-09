Sevilla dealt Rami blow

Sevilla have been dealt a blow after it was revealed that Adil Rami could miss up to six weeks of action with an adductor injury.

The France defender, who moved to Sevilla in the close-season, suffered the setback during training on Tuesday.

Sevilla confirmed his absence via a statement on their official website, with Rami's absence coming ahead of a busy period for Unai Emery's side.

As well as La Liga games against Levante, Celta Vigo, Las Palmas and Rayo Vallecano, Sevilla also have UEFA Champions League matches against Borussia Monchengladbach and Juventus this month.