Sevilla demand €40m for Gameiro as Vazquez signs

Sevilla have confirmed the signing of Franco Vazquez as president Jose Maria del Nido insists the club will not sell prized striker Kevin Gameiro for less than €40million.

Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain - Gameiro's former employers - are thought to be weighing up moves for the France striker ahead of next season.

The 29-year-old scored 29 goals last season, firing Sevilla to a third-consecutive title in the Europa League.

Del Nido has fielded offers for his top scorer, but is standing firm.

He told Radio Sevilla: "It is true that there are clubs bidding for Gameiro, but we will not sell for less than 40 million.

"For 39 million or 38.5, we will not sell. We want Kevin to lead the project of Jorge Sampaoli."

Vazquez will bolster Sevilla's attacking options, having signed a five-year contract after a deal was struck with Palermo.

The Italy attacking midfielder has scored 18 goals in 73 appearances in Serie A over the past two seasons and has previous experience in LaLiga, having spent part of the 2012-13 season on loan at Rayo Vallecano.