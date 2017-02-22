Sevilla president unimpressed by 'unjust' winning margin

Sevilla president Jose Castro called his side's 2-1 Champions League win over Leicester City "unjust" after the LaLiga team failed to convert their superiority into a more substantial first-leg advantage in the last-16 tie.

The Premier League champions salvaged an away goal 17 minutes from time through Jamie Vardy's well-taken counter-attacking effort, giving Claudio Ranieri's men a real chance ahead of the return at the King Power Stadium.

Sevilla had previously dominated proceedings and opened up a two-goal advantage through Pablo Sarabia and Joaquin Correa, who also saw a penalty saved by Kasper Schmeichel in the first period.

But Castro believes Sevilla should have done better with control and won by a much bigger margin.

"We've played at a good level and we had many chances," he told reporters. "But football is football and the opponent has [taken an opportunity]. The result is unjust and short [of expectations].

"The feeling is that we have merited a bigger score - 2-1 means we will suffer in Leicester. This is the Champions League.

"We will be going to Leicester with the intention of competing, as well as knowing that we will suffer. But we will play a good match and qualify."