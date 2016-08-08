Sevilla ready to shock Madrid, says new captain Iborra

Sevilla captain Vicente Iborra insists they have the firepower to hurt Real Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup.

Despite winning Europe's second-tier club competition five times, Jorge Sampaoli's men have only claimed the Super Cup once, and are likely to have their work cut out again on Tuesday with Madrid the opposition.

However, Iborra is confident Sevilla will not roll over for the European champions as they seek to kick-off the new season with a piece of silverware.

"For us, the favourites are Real Madrid," he told the media ahead of the match. "Madrid are almost always the favourites.

"That does not mean we come to see what happens. We become the protagonists and to want to win.

"We come to win, and we have our weapons to harm them."

Iborra has been appointed captain ahead of the new season, following Jose Antonio Reyes' departure to Espanyol, and he added his delighted at the new role.

"It's a nice responsibility," he said. "I am prepared to [lead] with the help of other colleagues who are also leaders.

"What matters is that everything is for the good of the group and we do it in the best way so that, later, on the field, we are a family."