Sevilla refute Juve interest in N'Zonzi

Juventus have not shown an interest in signing Steven N'Zonzi and any club hoping to do so will have to meet his €40million release clause, Sevilla president Jose Castro has said.

Speculation has mounted that Serie A champions Juve are closing in on a deal to bring former Stoke City midfielder N'Zonzi to Turin.

But Castro is adamant that Juve have yet to make a bid and he wants N'Zonzi to remain with the Andalusian club for the foreseeable future.

"The first thing to clarify is that Sevilla, for the moment, has not received a formal offer for N'Zonzi – from Juventus or any other team," he told Tuttosport.

"Sevilla want the player to remain at the club for many more years.

"If there really is interest then we'll evaluate it, but one thing must be clear to everyone - we have no intention of letting our best players go and any conversation must start from the figure of the release clauses.

"Juventus have never told me they are interested in N'Zonzi. We currently have no scheduled meetings with Juventus. The €40million release clause has no expiry date, that is for the duration of his contract."