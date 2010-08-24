Sevilla sign Alexis from Valencia

Sevilla announced the agreement for the 25-year-old, subject to a medical, on their website on Tuesday. Local media reported the fee at around 5 million euros.

Alexis, who is set to sign a five-year contract, joined Valencia from Getafe in 2007 but never established a regular place.

Sevilla said on Sunday they had agreed to sell France defender Squillaci to Arsenal subject to a medical.

Sevilla host Portugal's Braga in the second leg of a Champions League play-off on Tuesday, needing to overturn a 1-0 deficit.

