Sevilla sign Alexis from Valencia
By app
MADRID - Sevilla have moved quickly to sign a defender to replace Arsenal-bound Sebastien Squillaci, agreeing a deal to land Alexis Ruano from Valencia.
Sevilla announced the agreement for the 25-year-old, subject to a medical, on their website on Tuesday. Local media reported the fee at around 5 million euros.
Alexis, who is set to sign a five-year contract, joined Valencia from Getafe in 2007 but never established a regular place.
Sevilla said on Sunday they had agreed to sell France defender Squillaci to Arsenal subject to a medical.
Sevilla host Portugal's Braga in the second leg of a Champions League play-off on Tuesday, needing to overturn a 1-0 deficit.
