Shakhtar aware of Barca interest in Srna - Fonseca

Shakhtar Donetsk head coach Paulo Foseca acknowledged Barcelona's interest in right-back Darijo Srna but the Ukrainian giants are hopeful of keeping their captain.

Former Croatia skipper Srna has been linked with a move to reigning LaLiga champions Barca amid Aleix Vidal's uncertain future at Camp Nou.

Srna has called Shakhtar home since 2003 and Fonseca's men are determined to retain the 34-year-old, despite Barca's interest.

"I know of the interest," Fonseca said via Mundo Deportivo ahead of Thursday's Europa League clash against Sporting Braga.

"It is not for me to make this decision.

"We know the importance of Srna on our team and we also know of his importance to the club.

"[Srna] has spent many years with us. I sincerely hope he doesn't go."

Srna has made 12 appearances in the Ukrainian Premier League this season, scoring once as Shakhtar top the table following 17 rounds.