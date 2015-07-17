Shakhtar handed Fener test, Monaco face Young Boys
The third qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League will see Shakhtar Donetsk take on Fenerbahce.
Shakhtar Donetsk have been handed a stern test in the third qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League after being drawn against Fenerbahce.
The Ukrainian side reached the last 16 of last season's competition and will need to overcome a big challenge in the form of Fenerbahce, who were banned from the 2014-15 tournament due to a match-fixing scandal, to progress to the play-off round.
Monaco, beaten in the quarter-finals by eventual runners-up Juventus last term, have been handed a much simpler task as they take on Swiss side Young Boys.
Four-time European champions Ajax should be confident of coming through their tie with Rapid Vienna, while Club Brugge face Panathinaikos and CSKA Moscow meet Sparta Prague.
Meanwhile, Celtic – winners of the European Cup back in 1967 – will face the victors of the second qualifying round tie between Qarabag and Rudar Pljevlja should they come through their tie with Stjarnan.
The Scottish champions lead 2-0 from the first leg at Parkhead.
Swiss side Basel have been handed a tie with either Sarajevo or Lech Poznan and Steaua Bucharest are poised to take on Partizan or Dila Gori if they wrap up a second-round success over Trencin. The Romanian team lead 2-0 from the first leg.
The draw in full:
Panathinaikos v Club Brugge
Young Boys v Monaco
CSKA Moscow v Sparta Prague
Rapid Vienna v Ajax
Fenerbahce v Shakhtar Donetsk
Sarajevo/Lech Poznan v FC Basel
Ludogorets/Milsami Orhei v Skenderbeu/Crusaders
Ventspils/HJK v Maribor/Astana
Celtic/Stjarnan v Qarabag/Rudar Pljevlja
Trencin/Steaua Bucharest v Partizan/Dila Gori
FC Midtjylland/Lincoln FC v APOEL/FK Vardar
Hibernians/Maccabi Tel Aviv v Viktoria Plzen
Dinamo Zagreb/Fola Esch v Molde/Pyunik
The New Saints/Videoton v BATE Borisov/Dundalk
Salzburg v Malmo/Zalgiris
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.