Shakhtar handed Fener test, Monaco face Young Boys

Shakhtar Donetsk have been handed a stern test in the third qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League after being drawn against Fenerbahce.

The Ukrainian side reached the last 16 of last season's competition and will need to overcome a big challenge in the form of Fenerbahce, who were banned from the 2014-15 tournament due to a match-fixing scandal, to progress to the play-off round.

Monaco, beaten in the quarter-finals by eventual runners-up Juventus last term, have been handed a much simpler task as they take on Swiss side Young Boys.

Four-time European champions Ajax should be confident of coming through their tie with Rapid Vienna, while Club Brugge face Panathinaikos and CSKA Moscow meet Sparta Prague.

Meanwhile, Celtic – winners of the European Cup back in 1967 – will face the victors of the second qualifying round tie between Qarabag and Rudar Pljevlja should they come through their tie with Stjarnan.

The Scottish champions lead 2-0 from the first leg at Parkhead.

Swiss side Basel have been handed a tie with either Sarajevo or Lech Poznan and Steaua Bucharest are poised to take on Partizan or Dila Gori if they wrap up a second-round success over Trencin. The Romanian team lead 2-0 from the first leg.

The draw in full:

Panathinaikos v Club Brugge

Young Boys v Monaco

CSKA Moscow v Sparta Prague

Rapid Vienna v Ajax

Fenerbahce v Shakhtar Donetsk

Sarajevo/Lech Poznan v FC Basel

Ludogorets/Milsami Orhei v Skenderbeu/Crusaders

Ventspils/HJK v Maribor/Astana

Celtic/Stjarnan v Qarabag/Rudar Pljevlja

Trencin/Steaua Bucharest v Partizan/Dila Gori

FC Midtjylland/Lincoln FC v APOEL/FK Vardar

Hibernians/Maccabi Tel Aviv v Viktoria Plzen

Dinamo Zagreb/Fola Esch v Molde/Pyunik

The New Saints/Videoton v BATE Borisov/Dundalk

Salzburg v Malmo/Zalgiris