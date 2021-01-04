Shalulile: Pirates were a good team all round

Mamelodi Sundowns striker Peter Shalulile says his side worked hard on their set-pieces leading up to their victory over Orlando Pirates at Loftus Versfeld Stadium over the weekend.

The Brazilians got the new year off to a great start after securing a narrow 1-0 victory over Pirates to extend their unbeaten run to nine games in the DStv Premiership through Brian Onyango.

Sundowns have since maintained their lead at the top of the league standings with 21 points from nine games, having won six and played to three draws, while they are yet to concede a defeat.

Shalulile admits that Pirates were a tough team to play against but credits his teammates as their work on set-pieces proved to be the difference against the Buccaneers.

'It wasn't an easy game. They're a good team all round,' Shalulile told SuperSport TV.

'I give credit to my teammates. They kept us in the game and we got the win.

'We worked on set-pieces. We made sure every set-piece was a goal and we got one in the first-half and we made sure it was a goal.'