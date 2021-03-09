Shalulile says extra training a factor behind his stunning form for Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns in-form striker Peter Shalulile has revealed that extra individual training has helped him hit stunning heights this season, adding he will continue to put in the hard work as he looks to repay Downs for bringing him to the club.

The former Highlands Park man impressed many last season as he picked up the Golden Boot with the Lions of the North.

However, following the club’s sale and Shalulile’s move to Chloorkop, the Namibian has showed continual growth as his goalscoring form shows no signs of waning.

The forward was named the DStv Premiership Player of the Month for January/February on Monday, having scored seven goals and four assists in the league thus far.

Despite the congested fixture schedule leaving little time for the Downs players to rest, Shalulile says he is putting in extra training in a bid to continue improving.

‘To be honest it’s not about only training when you’re with the team. I have always worked hard,’ Shalulile noted during a virtual media conference after he received his gong.

‘Where I come from [Highlands] and even that now I am here at Sundowns, I always do extra training and that’s something I will never stop because it has made me the best I am today. I will keep on doing it because it makes me a better player.

‘I am still new at Sundowns. I am still learning. I always tell myself that I must always repay the club for the opportunity they have given me,’ noted Shalulile.

‘What keeps me going is the fact that I am surrounded by great players. They motivate me, they encourage me to do more, and they believe in me and that has kept me working hard.’

Sundowns hosts second-tier side Polokwane City in the Nedbank Cup last 16 at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Wednesday.