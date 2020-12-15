Shalulile, Zwane fire Sundowns past TS Galaxy

Goals from Peter Shalulile and Themba Zwane saw Mamelodi Sundowns to a comfortable 2-0 victory over TS Galaxy in their DSTV Premiership encounter on Wednesday.

Sundowns, who were still reeling from the tragic passing of Motjeka Madisha, made two changes from their draw with Maritzburg United, with George Maluleka and Haashim Domingo getting a rare start for their new club.

The Brazilians looked to dominate possession from the onset while the Rockets looked content to play on the counter.

It was through one of those counters that the first chance of the game came as Mbulelo Wambi received the ball in the box from a cut-back by Mokete Mogaila in the 22nd minute but his effort took a nasty deflection and came off the crossbar.

The Sundowns pressure eventually told in the 32nd minute as Peter Shalulile was slipped through on goal by Themba Zwabe before rifling a low shot through the legs of shot-stopper Wensten van der Linde.

Dan Malesela's team looked to get back into the game, but the well drilled Sundowns defence dealt with any threat that came their way in the remainder of the half.

The defending league champions came out in the second half looking for the second half as Shalulile went close from a corner while Denis Onyango made two comfortable saves to keep out the visitors.

Sundowns though eventually doubled their lead as some lovely interplay between Zwane, Shalulile and Lebogang Maboe, with the 2019/20 footballer of the season providing a top class to finish to what was a brilliant move with 75 minutes gone.

Galaxy looked to get back into the game but there was no getting past the Downs defence as they claimed another victory as they top the standings after seven games.