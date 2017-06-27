Shanghai Shenhua seek to tie down Guarin and Moreno

Shanghai Shenhua hope to agree contract extensions with Colombian stars Fredy Guarin and Giovanni Moreno.

Moreno has made 125 league appearance for Shanghai Shenhua since signing from Racing Club in 2012.

He was joined by fellow Colombia international Guarin in January 2016, the midfielder swapping Inter and Serie A for the Chinese Super League side.

"The two players are very popular and their contributions to the club have been displayed for all to see," said deputy general manager Zhou Jun.

"We're communicating with them about the contract extensions and hopefully I'll bring good result to everybody.

"Both of them consider Shenhua as a great club and love the atmosphere here. And if everything goes well, we are about to reach agreements [for contract extensions] soon."

According to Zhou, misfiring star striker Carlos Tevez, who was taken off last weekend after scoring his first goal since March in a 2-0 win over Yanbian Funde, has suffered a recurrence of the muscle injury that sidelined him earlier this season.

The 33-year-old former Manchester United, Manchester City and Juventus forward has netted just twice from eight league appearances in 2017.

Coached by Gus Poyet since November last year, Shanghai Shenhua are eighth in the CSL table.