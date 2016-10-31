Shaqiri is buying a house, not joining Roma - Hughes

Xherdan Shaqiri is buying a new house, which Stoke City manager Mark Hughes says is proof he is not on the brink of joining Roma.

The Switzerland international is shining in his second season with the club after joining from Inter in a £12 million deal in July 2015 and he netted two excellent goals in a 2-0 win at Hull City last time out.

Shaqiri's fine form has led to reports in Italy that Roma could be set to swoop in January, while the winger's brother and agent, Erdin, fuelled the speculation earlier this month by saying, "never say never".

But Hughes has vowed not to sell the former Bayern Munich player and thinks he is settled at Stoke.

"I've heard the speculation, but that is all it is – speculation," Hughes told The Mirror.

"There was a throw-away comment from his brother and it was jumped upon by some people who thought there was something afoot.

"But that isn't the case. Shaq is moving into a new property at the moment, so that would suggest he's happy here and settled.

"Take it from me, he isn't going anywhere, anytime soon.

"He was our record signing and there was pressure and expectation on him. Sometimes that can be difficult and I think that was what he struggled with a bit.

"But he has come back having had a really good effect at the Euros - and it looks like the switch has been flicked.

"He has really got to grips with the Premier League and we are going to benefit from that."

Stoke face struggling Swansea City in an important Premier League clash at the bet365 Stadium on Monday.