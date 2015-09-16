Shaw to stay in Eindhoven hospital after surgery

Manchester United have confirmed that Luke Shaw will stay in hospital in Eindhoven to begin his recovery after undergoing surgery on a broken leg.

The England full-back was stretchered off in the first half of United's 2-1 Champions League defeat to PSV on Tuesday following a challenge from Hector Moreno.

It was later confirmed that Shaw had suffered a double leg fracture and the former Southampton man underwent surgery later on after being taken to hospital.

United have since released an update on the 20-year-old's condition and paid tribute to the care he is receiving in the Netherlands.

"Luke Shaw underwent surgery on his injury on Tuesday night and will remain in hospital in Eindhoven to continue his early recovery," a statement released by the club on Wednesday said.

"Manchester United are grateful for the excellent care he is receiving and would like to thank everyone who has sent messages of support.

"A further update will be provided in due course."

Moreno apologised for the challenge after the match, insisting the unfortunate contact with Shaw's leg was entirely accidental.

PSV recovered from Memphis Depay's goal on his return to Philips Stadion to secure a 2-1 win thanks to headers from Moreno and Luciano Narsingh.