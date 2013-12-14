Shawcross hoping for England recall

Renowned for their direct play under former manager Tony Pulis, Stoke have placed a greater emphasis on retaining possession following Hughes' appointment in the close-season.

Shawcross gained his first England cap against Sweden in November 2012, but has not been selected in a national squad this season.

However, the 26-year-old defender is still optimistic he can attract the attention of England boss Roy Hodgson once again.

"Mark (Hughes) is giving me opportunities to develop as a ball-playing central defender," Shawcross said in quotes reported by Sky Sports.

"In terms of my international ambitions, I think that can only help me."