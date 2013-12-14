Shawcross hoping for England recall
Stoke City captain Ryan Shawcross hopes his international prospects can be enhanced by the club's change of style under Mark Hughes.
Renowned for their direct play under former manager Tony Pulis, Stoke have placed a greater emphasis on retaining possession following Hughes' appointment in the close-season.
Shawcross gained his first England cap against Sweden in November 2012, but has not been selected in a national squad this season.
However, the 26-year-old defender is still optimistic he can attract the attention of England boss Roy Hodgson once again.
"Mark (Hughes) is giving me opportunities to develop as a ball-playing central defender," Shawcross said in quotes reported by Sky Sports.
"In terms of my international ambitions, I think that can only help me."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.