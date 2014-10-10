Shawcross not concerned about England snub

The former Manchester United trainee made his England debut as a substitute against Sweden in November 2012, and suffered a trying introduction to the international arena as Zlatan Ibrahimovic ran riot in a 4-2 defeat for Roy Hodgson's side.

Shawcross has not been called upon since by Hodgson and missed out on selection for England's most recent squad despite a number of fellow defenders being unavailable.

Stoke boss Mark Hughes has expressed his surprise at Shawcross - a consistent performer at club level who has missed only six Premier League games since the start of the 2010-11 season - being continually overlooked, but the 27-year-old remains relaxed over his prospects of receiving further caps.

"It's up to the manager to pick me and if he doesn't I've just got to carry on playing well for Stoke," Shawcross, who also qualifies to represent Wales, told The Sentinel.

"I made a decision a couple of years ago to play for England. I've got one cap and I want more. If it happens, it happens.

"If I get picked, brilliant, if I don't, it doesn't really bother me.

"My form over last season and the start of this season, I'm pleased with it. All I can do is keep clean sheets and win games for Stoke."

Arsenal teenager Calum Chambers is the latest player to have leapfrogged Shawcross in the England pecking order.

The 19-year-old was promoted from the England Under-21 squad and played in Thursday's 5-0 win over San Marino at Wembley, after Everton's John Stones pulled out through injury.

Shawcross said of Chambers: "He's a brilliant player who's got a bright future and the England manager decided he wanted him in his squad and I've got no complaints.

"If I don't get into the England squad until I retire I will have no frustration. I'm just happy to be playing."