Shea Gordon snatches point for Queen of the South at Raith

Shea Gordon scored a late equaliser to rescue a point for bottom side Queen of the South as they drew 3-3 with promotion-chasing Raith in the Scottish Championship.

Raith took the lead nine minutes in through Dario Zanatta from close range before Aidan Connolly doubled the lead just four minutes later, finding the top corner.

Ben Liddle was able to pull back a goal for Queen of the South from inside the area in the 17th minute.

The visitors drew level three minutes after half-time through Alex Cooper who slotted the ball into the bottom corner.

Raith were awarded a penalty just a minute later but Josh Rae saved Reghan Tumilty’s spot-kick.

Matej Poplatnik restored Rovers lead in the 83rd minute but Gordon struck two minutes later to share the spoils.

