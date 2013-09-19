Shea ready to fight for Stoke starting spot

The USA international winger has struggled to make an impact at the Britannia Stadium since his January move from Dallas, but believes he is now in a position to force his way into Mark Hughes' plans.

Shea was regularly involved in the club's pre-season campaign before injuring his knee ligaments in a friendly against Philadelphia Union.

The 23-year-old has now recovered and is relishing the challenge of earning a first-team place after Stoke's strong start to the Premier League season.

"It's going to be a good fight," he told the club's official website. "There is a lot of competition for the front three places here and being injured didn't help my cause.

"I've got to put that behind me now though, get fit and fight for a spot. I'm pretty close to full fitness and I feel good, so now it's up to the manager.

"I’m more likely to have a chance next mid-week at Tranmere (in the League Cup) than at Arsenal on Sunday because we've been playing well, and why change a winning team.

"We've picked up seven points from four games in the league and we've looked good doing it. We're pleased so hopefully we can keep it up."

Stoke - who face Arsenal on Sunday - have collected seven points from their opening four Premier League matches.