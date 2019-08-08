Sheffield United land Muhamed Besic

Sheffield United have signed Everton midfielder Muhamed Besic on a season-long loan, the Premier League newcomers have announced.

The 26-year-old Bosnia international is the Blades’ 10th summer signing as they prepare for their return to the top flight this weekend.

Besic, who joined Everton in 2014, spent last season on loan at Middlesbrough in the Championship.

Manager Chris Wilder told the club’s website, www.sufc.co.uk: “I am delighted to get a midfielder through the door.

“Mo is a proper player. He has great pedigree which includes playing internationally and playing in the Premier League.

“He is an excellent all-round central midfielder. He is someone who can do everything we want a midfielder to do.

“Mo has played as a defensive midfielder for his country but he can also play further forward. Overall we feel this window has been a great success.”

German-born Besic played in the Bundesliga for Hamburg as a teenager before a spell with Ferencvaros in Hungary.

He has made 56 appearances for Everton since his £4.8million move to Goodison Park five years ago.

His arrival completes Wilder’s summer recruitment after the signings of Luke Freeman, Phil Jagielka, Callum Robinson, Ravel Morrison, Lys Mousset, Ben Osborn, Dean Henderson, Oli McBurnie and Michael Verrips.

United play their first Premier League game in 12 years at Bournemouth on Saturday.

As a Blades fan in charge of his boyhood club, Wilder admits it could be emotional when he leads out the team.

He said: “I’ve always said I’m proud whenever I lead Sheffield United out.

“It’s been a long way back and obviously there’s going to be a lot of emotion around the fixture but we’re professionals and we have to concentrate on trying to get a result at a very difficult place against a team and manager I have a lot of admiration for.”

Bookmakers have made United, who won promotion as Championship runners-up, favourites to be relegated.

“I’m fine with it,” Wilder said. “It’s something we have to embrace. But where would you rather be, playing last week in the Championship or playing in the best league in the world?

“Two out of the three that went up last year were relegated so we understand we will be up against it.

“But we will stick together and work hard for each other and we are determined not to just make the numbers up.”