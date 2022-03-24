Sheffield United sign Croatia international defender Filip Uremovic

Sheffield United have signed Croatia international defender Filip Uremovic on a deal until the end of the season.

The 25-year-old has joined the Blades on a deal until the end of the season after seeing his contract with Russian club Rubin Kazan suspended.

Boss Paul Heckingbottom told the club’s website: “Filip is someone our recruitment team know all about, they’ve watched him since he played for Croatia Under-21s, but financially he’s always been out of the club’s reach.

“Unfortunately, because of the terrible situation between Ukraine and Russia, players have had contracts suspended and after someone contacted me about him, we spoke and thankfully he sees this as a great place to come and play in the short-term.”

Uremovic hopes to help the club gain promotion back to the Premier League, and said: “This is a really big club, and it is an honour and privilege to now have an opportunity to play here. I hope we will achieve our goals this season.

“I flew in from Croatia and watched the victory over Barnsley and it was an important three points. It was quite a good performance and we showed we were the better team.

“The atmosphere was really good, and I was happy to see so many people. It was a very quick deal after what happened with me in Russia last week, I got an offer from United, and I am very happy to be here.”