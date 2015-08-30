Shelvey and Vardy named in England squad

Jonjo Shelvey has been recalled to the England squad for their Euro 2016 qualifiers against San Marino and Switzerland, while Jamie Vardy is also selected.

Swansea City midfielder Shelvey won his solitary cap at senior level against San Marino back in 2012.

The 23-year-old has been rewarded for an impressive start to the season for Garry Monk's side and his call-up caps a memorable day in which he played his part in a 2-1 Premier League win over Manchester United.

Leicester City striker Vardy could add to the first cap he gained in a goalless friendly against Republic of Ireland when Roy Hodgson's Group E leaders travel to San Marino on Saturday before facing second-placed Switzerland at Wembley three days later.

Vardy hit the headlines for the wrong reasons earlier this month when he was "substantially fined" by Leicester for allegedly aiming a racial slur at another man in a casino.

England international Vardy subsequently apologised for what he called "a regrettable error in judgement".

Hodgson's men have won all six group matches so far and could secure their place in the finals in France by maintaining their perfect record.

The England manager said: "Jonjo Shelvey gets another chance as he has been very impressive since the start of the season whilst Ryan Mason has been unlucky with us - he picked up an injury the last time he was in the England squad.

"This latest squad shows we are working a good number of players with a claim to be England regulars and secure a place in Euro 2016.

"Before that there are two matches we must focus on. The players must keep going, play well and look to win every match. I don't want any let up and we want to win both these games."

Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Jack Butland (Stoke City), Joe Hart (Manchester City), Tom Heaton (Burnley).

Defenders: Gary Cahill (Chelsea), Nathaniel Clyne (Liverpool), Kieran Gibbs (Arsenal), Phil Jagielka (Everton), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), Chris Smalling (Manchester United), John Stones (Everton)

Midfielders: Ross Barkley (Everton), Michael Carrick (Manchester United), Fabian Delph (Manchester City), Ryan Mason (Tottenham), James Milner (Liverpool), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Arsenal), Jonjo Shelvey (Swansea City)

Forwards: Harry Kane (Tottenham), Wayne Rooney (Manchester United), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Jamie Vardy (Leicester City), Theo Walcott (Arsenal).