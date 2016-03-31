Sheringham backs Mourinho for Manchester United job

Former Manchester United striker Teddy Sheringham has backed Jose Mourinho to replace Louis van Gaal as the man in charge at Old Trafford.

Van Gaal's position has come under fire following United's underwhelming performances in 2015-16, with Mourinho reportedly sitting in pole position to take his place.

"There's an awful lot of talk about Mourinho going to Manchester United and I wouldn’t be averse to that," Sheringham told Squawka.

"He has the belief that he deserves to be Manchester United manager and that's a big part of the United job."

Sheringham feels Van Gaal has failed to get the best out of his players, with the exception of David de Gea, and believes the Dutchman could pay the price if United miss out on Champions League football.

"You have to look at who has played well for Manchester United. Van Gaal's job is to make the players play to the best of their capabilities," he added.

"De Gea is probably the only one performing to his potential, and that's not good for a football club that your goalkeeper is the only one doing that. It has to mean you are doing something wrong.

"It's very important for Manchester United to be playing in the Champions League. If they don't, then they won't attract the top players and the club will demise very quickly. You have to keep moving forward in football and United must be playing in the Champions League."