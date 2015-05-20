Sheringham set for Stevenage

Teddy Sheringham is in talks with Stevenage about replacing Graham Westley as manager at the Lamex Stadium.

The former England and Manchester United striker has emerged as the firm favourite to take over at the League Two club, who finished in the play-offs this season.

Defeat to Southend United in a thrilling two-legged tie cost them the chance to make an immediate return to League One.

Westley has managed Stevenage in eight of the past 12 seasons across two seasons and has "opportunities outside of football to consider" according to club chairman Phil Wallace.

Sheringham has spent this season coaching West Ham's attackers, and was credited by manager Sam Allardyce for the work he had done as the Londoners enjoyed lofty positions in the Premier League earlier this season.