Sherwood confident of fixing lacklustre Villa

Aston Villa boss Tim Sherwood is confident his side can bounce back from their difficult start to the season following a disappointing 1-0 derby defeat to West Brom at Villa Park.

Saido Berahino netted the only goal of the game as Villa's winless Premier League run was extended to five games, leaving Sherwood frustrated by a lack of ruthlessness in the final third from his players.

Sherwood told BBC Sport: "I think they [West Brom] deserved to win the game.

"I think we showed a little bit more appetite in the second period and got more balls into the box, but didn't really create too many clear-cut chances."

Having cut an inconsolable figure last weekend following the 3-2 defeat at Leicester City, a game that saw Villa surrender a two-goal lead late on, Sherwood hinted that he had identified the most urgent problems within his team.

"We're obviously disappointed but we know where the problems lie and we will try and put it right and I'm sure we will," he added.

"They did stifle our creativity and credit to them for that, but obviously it was disappointing from our point of view.

"As I say, I recognise the problems at the moment and I need to look at it again and make sure I'm not just being emotional, but we'll be fine, we're going in the right direction."

Next up for Villa is another derby in the form of a League Cup tie with Birmingham City on Tuesday.

And Sherwood has called for patience from the Villa faithful, claiming recent results have not reflected performances and that new signings need more time to gel.

He said: "This is a transition period at this club. The results previously haven't been good enough but the performances haven't been as bad as the results, although [Saturday's game] was an exception.

"We knew that would be difficult [to get new signings to play together] but it was a needs-must situation.

"But I can look in the eyes of my players and know they're onside and know they want to try hard."