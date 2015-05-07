Sherwood in the dark amid Villa takeover rumours

Aston Villa manager Tim Sherwood says he is unaware as to the credibility of reports that a takeover bid has been lodged for the Premier League club.

Reports on Thursday claimed an offer of £150million has been made by a group of investors led by former Chelsea business director Paul Smith, which could see former England captain Tony Adams take a role with the Midlands club.

Sherwood took over at Villa Park in February and is battling to keep the club in the top flight ahead of an FA Cup final against Arsenal next month.

The former Tottenham head coach said he has not heard anything from the club's hierarchy to suggest a takeover is imminent.

"I haven't heard anything," Sherwood told reporters.

"I'm working for the football club, not the individuals who are here.

"It's one of the biggest football clubs in English football. I'm happy to be here and proud to be the manager.

"I had a chat with [owner Randy Lerner] today - he's as worried as I am about the [relegation] situation because we're still not safe.

"But I've heard nothing about [about any developments]."

Villa are two points clear of third-bottom Sunderland with three games remaining and face West Ham at home on Saturday.