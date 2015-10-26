Sherwood disappointed by Villa exit

Tim Sherwood has spoken of his disappointment at being sacked by Aston Villa after Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Swansea City in the Premier League.

The former Blackburn Rovers and Tottenham midfielder replaced Paul Lambert at Villa Park in February, and led the side away from the relegation zone while also taking them to the FA Cup final.

A bad start to the 2015-16 campaign put Sherwood's position under threat, and after the Swansea defeat - a sixth in a row in the Premier League which left them bottom of the table - he was relieved of his duties.

"I am very disappointed that I will not be able to carry on in my role as manager of Aston Villa," Sherwood said in a statement released through the League Managers' Association.

"I knew when I took on the role that it would be a big challenge, but it proved to be one I greatly enjoyed and I know I have learned a lot from this experience.

"Obviously, the initial priority was to stay in the Premier League, but beating Liverpool in the FA Cup semi at Wembley and then leading the team out for the final was an achievement and experience that I will treasure for the rest of my career.

"I'd like to thank my coaching staff and the staff throughout the club for their dedication, the Villa fans for their passionate support and the players, who gave everything during my time at the club. I wish the club all the best for the rest of the season and indeed for the future."

Captain Micah Richards, meanwhile, took to Twitter to offer a message of support for Sherwood, who brought the defender to the club.

"Just want to thank the manager for everything he did during his time at the club," he wrote.

"As players we also have to take responsibility and I'll always appreciate him bringing me to this great club #UTV."