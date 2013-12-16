Sherwood, Ferdinand take charge of Tottenham

The Premier League side announced the departure of head coach Andre Villas-Boas earlier on Monday after a 5-0 home defeat against Liverpool on Sunday.

That result left Tottenham fifth in the top flight going into their League Cup clash with West Ham on Wednesday - a game that will see Sherwood, Ferdinand and Ramsey take charge.

Tottenham also confirmed that former players Steffen Freund and Tony Parks - who worked as part of Villas-Boas’ coaching set-up - will remain at the club following the Portuguese’s departure, but Jose Mario Rocha, Luis Martins and Daniel Sousa have left.

"We can announce that Tim Sherwood, Chris Ramsey and Les Ferdinand will take charge of the First Team whilst the Club progresses discussions," the club stated via their official Twitter account.

"Steffen Freund and Tony Parks continue as part of the coaching staff.

"Jose Mario Rocha, Luis Martins and Daniel Sousa leave the coaching staff and we wish them well for the future."