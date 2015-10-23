Sherwood 'giving everything' to arrest Villa slump

Under-pressure Aston Villa manager Tim Sherwood says he is giving everything to turn fortunes around, vowing to improve their dismal run of form sooner rather than later.

Villa have not won in the Premier League since the opening day of the season at AFC Bournemouth and sit 19th in the table ahead of Saturday's clash with Swansea City at Villa Park.

With new arrivals struggling to settle following the departures of Christian Benteke and Fabian Delph, Sherwood called for patience as he seeks to steer Villa away from difficulty.

"It's obviously a transition period but I am proud to be Aston Villa manager," he told reporters on Friday.

"We will need Villa Park bouncing tomorrow and we need the help of the fans but we will get through it.

"I will give everything to the cause. I can't give any more than I am giving.

"I know what I'm doing is the right thing - and it's only a matter of time before the boys click."

Villa were impressive in spells during last weekend's defeat to champions Chelsea - undone by a Brad Guzan howler and Alan Hutton's own-goal.

Sherwood is reportedly set to stick with the American on Saturday and the former Tottenham boss backed his number one to make amends for his error.

"Goalkeepers can only play one position. Mark Bunn will be considered and when it's right to make the change, I will make it," he added.

"Brad Guzan knows he had made a mistake. But we're all in it together. No-one is the villain.

"I am sure Brad Guzan has the confidence to put it right."