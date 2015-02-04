Sherwood heavily backed as QPR look to move on

Redknapp resigned from his post as manager on Tuesday with the club second bottom in the Premier League following a run of seven games without a win in all competitions.

Another former Tottenham boss, Tim Sherwood, is heavily favoured to take the helm in west London as QPR try to salvage their top-flight status.

And the club have seemingly cleared a path for Sherwood's arrival at the club, with first-team coach Glenn Hoddle and assistant Joe Jordan following Redknapp out of the exit door.

Additionally, Les Ferdinand has been given the title of director of football after previously serving as head of football operations.

Ferdinand will oversee Chris Ramsey and Kevin Bond, who will be assisted by goalkeeping coach Kevin Hitchcock in caretaker charge ahead of Saturday's clash with Southampton.

"Everyone knows what this club means to me and if anything the last few months have only enhanced the feelings I have for QPR," Ferdinand told the club's official website.

"Working closely with [chairman and owner] Tony [Fernandes] and the board, I can assure QPR fans that they are desperate to create a lasting legacy at Loftus Road and the role of director of football will be hugely important in terms of where we want to take this club in the future.

"Some of the management courses I've taken over the last few years were with a role like this in mind, so I couldn't be more delighted."

Fernandes added: "I've been really impressed with the job Les has done in his short time here and as such I am keen for his role to evolve, with the clear mandate of assisting us in developing and evolving the footballing department, from the academy to the first team.

"This is a new strategy for us. Our recruitment policy at QPR is changing. We want to develop a philosophy of buying young, hungry players, who can go on to forge decent careers with us.

"We've made a number of mistakes in the transfer market over the last few years and it's something we want to change. We don't want to be a buying club – we want to nurture young talent and build a young, ambitious team."