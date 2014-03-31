Sherwood laments Spurs' top-four record

Spurs were thumped 4-0 against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday to complete a shocking run of results against the division's leading clubs.

In eight matches against Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City and Arsenal this term, Tottenham have taken just one point, scoring only twice and conceding 27.

That record looks certain to dash their hopes of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League, and Sherwood has called for a drastic improvement next season.

"We certainly need to address it," he said. "If we aspire to be one of the top teams in the division we certainly need to pick up more points than we have done.

"It's too late now because we've got six games left against none of them who are above us.

"The stats don't lie and the return of points against those top teams has not been good enough.

"We looked nervy (against Liverpool). I want to instil belief and reassure them they're not inferior to the teams they're stepping on the field against.

"It (a top-four finish) is a long way off. If we manage to get maximum points, who knows where it might take us? But the teams above us are going very well."