Sherwood looking to offload before further recruitment

Tim Sherwood says Aston Villa will have to get rid of some players before they can further add to their squad ahead of the end of the transfer window.

The off-season was a busy one for Sherwood and Villa, who brought in the likes of Micah Richards, Jordan Ayew and Rudy Gestede among several others.

After an opening day win at Bournemouth - where Gestede netted the only goal - Villa have fallen to back-to-back defeats to Manchester United and Crystal Palace in the Premier League, and Sherwood is targeting more new recruits before the September 1 deadline.

"We will add, if there's any money and if we can find someone who is better," Sherwood said. "We maybe need to generate some money, though.

"I think we've done well. The chairman has backed us and has given us an opportunity to build a squad for the future so we'll see.

"We can negotiate trying to get players out.

"But it's a case of anyone wanting them, they can knock on our door, we can decide whether they are the right ones to leave.

"It's out of our hands on the ones going out. The ones coming in, we're just looking about to see if anyone becomes available.

"The players know who they are, that's the most important thing. It comes to the end for all of us. When I was a player, I knew when my time was up.

"You need to go and find a new club and get the best out of your career somewhere else. There's no point sitting around and not playing."