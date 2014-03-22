Sherwood set to stay away from touchline

Sherwood, who was involved in a confrontation with Benfica coach Jorge Jesus on March 13, ensured there was no potential for a repeat on Thursday.

He watched from the stands as his team drew 2-2 in Portugal to be eliminated in the UEFA Europa League last 16.

Sherwood sat behind chairman Daniel Levy in the directors' box and said it could be better for his team if he watched from the White Hart Lane stands against Southampton.

"If I can try and be a bit calmer and not manage on emotion too much, I think it would help," he said.

"My kids have never seen me angry. They know I'm embarrassing, but because I was allowed to sit and take a few notes against Benfica you see a different game up there.

"I'd never give a ball away by sitting up there.

"Will I sit in the stands against Southampton? Possibly, I might try that, just to calm me down and it just maybe gives the boys a chance not to get a headache.



"The chairman is very calm and I think it bred to me. I'm sure he's kicking every ball and he really does care but I'm not sure I could be as calm as that. I'm not an actor."

A four-game winless run in all competitions has frustrated Sherwood, who slammed his players after a 4-0 loss at Chelsea on March 8.

Controlling his emotions has appeared to be a problem, and Sherwood revealed he was taking on advice from other managers.

"With respect to the man in the street, I don't listen to that too much but I listen to managers who have been in the situation," he said.

"I don't want to tell you who's contacted me but some people have given me a little bit of advice."