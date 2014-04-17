Sherwood wants European qualification

Spurs have been in the competition for the past three seasons, reaching the last 16 this term before losing to Benfica.

But their European exploits could have damaged the club's hopes of achieving a top-four finish in the Premier League, which brings the more lucrative reward of UEFA Champions League football.

Head coach Sherwood, though, is still determined to finish the season in a Europa League qualification spot.

"We are just focusing on trying to finish as high up the league as possible," Sherwood, whose side sit sixth, said.

"People do say that the less games you have the more chance you have of emulating Liverpool (who have not played in Europe this season and are currently top of the league).

"The last time we qualified for the UEFA Champions League, the year before we weren't in the Europa League. The stats don't lie.

"But we're certainly not going to go on to the field and try to lose a game now with four to go so we don't qualify. That is not going to happen."

Sherwood's future at White Hart Lane remains uncertain, with reports suggesting that the club will seek to replace him at the end of the season.