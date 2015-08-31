Sherwood would consider N'Zogbia exit

Tim Sherwood would consider offers for Charles N'Zogbia before the transfer deadline after the winger fell down the pecking order at Aston Villa.

N'Zogbia was part of Sherwood's Villa Park revolution in the second half of last season as the club preserved their Premier League status and reached the FA Cup final, but he has yet to feature this term.

While Sherwood is in no hurry to see the former Wigan Athletic and Newcastle United wideman leave, he admits N'Zogbia is unlikely to see regular football at Villa following a host of close-season arrivals.

"Charles is a good lad," the manager told The Birmingham Mail. "I have never had a problem with him.

"He is training with the group and he is applying himself very well. When I think it is time for him to get a place in the side he will.

"I was looking for experience from him last season and he certainly had that, he is still there and if I need him, I know I can lean on him.

"He is not going to play on a regular basis here so if something becomes attractive to him here then we can have a conversation and will talk about it."

Sherwood has rejected talk of Gabriel Agbonlahor leaving Villa Park, though, despite the striker failing to score in any of his last 11 matches - a run that stretches back to mid-March.

"He [Agbonlahor] has a huge part to play because we bought a lot of new boys into the club," Sherwood added. "The likes of him and Ciaran Clark and [Ashley] Westwood have a crucial part role to play in that dressing room this year.

"I don't underestimate the role he plays at this club and it is crucial for a manager to have some lieutenants, and he is one of them."