Shevchenko tells AC Milan to sign Yarmolenko
Andriy Shevchenko has pointed AC Milan in the direction of Andriy Yarmolenko as they look to strengthen their squad.
AC Milan legend Andriy Shevchenko has urged the Serie A side to make a move for Dynamo Kiev star Andriy Yarmolenko.
The San Siro outfit missed out on European football following an underwhelming 2015-16 campaign and are expected to bring in a number of new players ahead of next season.
They have been linked with a selection of high-profile names in recent weeks and Shevchenko believes Yarmolenko would be a good fit for Milan.
"In Ukraine we have Yarmolenko, who I like a lot," Shevchenko told Milan Channel.
"He plays wide on the right but he can also play on the left and he will become a good player.
"I would point Milan in his direction."
Yarmolenko has a contract with Dynamo until June 2020.
The Ukraine international, 26, has previously been linked with Liverpool, Tottenham and Everton.
