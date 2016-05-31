Shevchenko tells AC Milan to sign Yarmolenko

AC Milan legend Andriy Shevchenko has urged the Serie A side to make a move for Dynamo Kiev star Andriy Yarmolenko.

The San Siro outfit missed out on European football following an underwhelming 2015-16 campaign and are expected to bring in a number of new players ahead of next season.

They have been linked with a selection of high-profile names in recent weeks and Shevchenko believes Yarmolenko would be a good fit for Milan.

"In Ukraine we have Yarmolenko, who I like a lot," Shevchenko told Milan Channel.

"He plays wide on the right but he can also play on the left and he will become a good player.

"I would point Milan in his direction."

Yarmolenko has a contract with Dynamo until June 2020.

The Ukraine international, 26, has previously been linked with Liverpool, Tottenham and Everton.