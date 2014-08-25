Shotton seals Derby switch from Stoke

The 25-year-old, who can also operate in midfield, fell out of favour under Stoke boss Mark Hughes and was loaned out to Wigan Athletic last season.

Shotton was linked with a number of Championship clubs, but it is Steve McClaren's promotion-hopefuls who have won the race for his signature initially on loan before he is reportedly set to sign a three-year contract.

Having graduated from Stoke's academy, Shotton went on to play in the Premier League and the UEFA Europa League but became increasingly frustrated with a lack of first-team football.

"It's a move has been on the cards for a few weeks," he told Derby's official website.

"We've spoken, discussed a few things and I'm here now and ready to go.

"I am itching to be playing first-team football again; that's what it is all about.

"I've missed playing regularly and after going on loan to Wigan Athletic last season I was on the bench a few times for Stoke, without getting on the pitch.

"Steve McClaren believes in me and I am looking forward to joining this team and pushing forward."

Shotton could make his debut in Tuesday's League Cup second-round tie at home to Charlton Athletic.