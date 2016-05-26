Signing 'animal' Ibrahimovic a no-brainer for Man Utd, says Henry

Manchester United should not waste any time in landing Zlatan Ibrahimovic if the Sweden striker is willing to join them, according to his former team-mate Thierry Henry.

Ibrahimovic is out of contract after a magnificent four-year stay with Paris Saint-Germain ended with a domestic treble and a stunning 50-goal club season.

The 34-year-old has already praised United's move to land Mourinho, who is on the brink of being appointed as Louis van Gaal's replacement at Old Trafford.

Speculation continues that Mourinho will look to sign Ibrahimovic after he managed him at Inter and Henry feels it is an easy decision for United if his former Barcelona colleague is keen to join them.

"For me it's a no-brainer if they can get Ibrahimovic," Henry told Sky Sports.

"I've played with the man – he's a great guy, professional, funny. When he goes on the field he's an animal, but out of it he's a class act.

"I cannot say anything bad about him and I think he can be a success for United and the Premier League."

Henry thinks Mourinho's pending move to United will be a huge boost for English football and rejected the suggestion that his teams have a dull style.

The former Arsenal star added: "It is great for the Premier League, great for Man United. I didn't like too much the way it ended up with Van Gaal, especially after winning the FA Cup.

"But now it's a new era. There is no need to talk about how good Mourinho can be, we all know he can be amazing.

"United are dying for instant success. Them not being in the Champions League is a massive blow, but the fans are waiting for success and he can give it.

"I know people say his teams are boring and they don't score goals but when he went to Real Madrid a lot of the time he actually outscored Barcelona. And when he was at Chelsea they were scoring a lot of goals."