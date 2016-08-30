Sigthorsson seals Galatasaray loan move

Kolbeinn Sigthorsson has joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan with a view to a permanent move from Nantes.

The deal contains an agreement for Gala to purchase the Iceland striker for €3.8million on April 30, 2017.

Sigthorsson joined Nantes from Ajax in July last year but netted just four goals in 29 appearances in all competitions and has not scored in two games for the Ligue 1 side this season.

"I'm very happy. Galatasaray is a massive and historic club. I'm glad to be here," Sigthorsson said.

A photo posted by on

"When the offer came from Galatasaray I couldn't possibly have said no.

"I'm very excited. I want to meet my team-mates, technical team and club employees as soon as possible.

"Most of all, I can't wait to meet the fans. After the international break I'll return and meet them."

Sigthorsson scored two goals for the Iceland team that stunningly reached the quarter-finals of Euro 2016 before being beaten 5-2 by hosts France.