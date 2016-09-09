Sigurdsson expects big things from Iceland's next generation

Gylfi Sigurdsson has predicted a bright future for Icelandic football, claiming the country's next generation could surpass the team that knocked England out of Euro 2016.

The Swansea midfielder starred in the side that stunned Europe in their first major tournament appearance, topping their group ahead of eventual champions Portugal and then beating Roy Hodgson's Three Lions in the round of 16.

However, Iceland's international dreams did not end in their quarter-final defeat to France, according to Sigurdsson, with more talent yet to emerge.

"From when we are young in Iceland we are all taught the game by educated coaches who know what they are doing, not just parents like here [in Britain]," he told the Telegraph.

"Probably it will be the generation after this one where you will get the real benefit, because over the last few years, even since I was a kid, the facilities and coaching have improved a lot.

"The technical abilities of the younger generation are way better than ours were growing up."

Despite his success on the international stage, Sigurdsson, who modelled his game on the "incredible" Frank Lampard, will be staying at the Liberty Stadium after signing a new contract.

He had been linked with a move to Everton, who signed Swansea captain and fellow Euros star Ashley Williams in the off-season, but insisted he is happy in Wales.

"You say you try not to pay too much attention [to the speculation], but of course you are aware of what is going on," he said.

"And your friends are asking you all the time: 'Are you going to sign for Everton?'

"But I'm really happy here. I'd been discussing a new contract with the club for quite a while. It got delayed because of the Americans coming in to take over.

"Once that was done, there was no reason why I would want to go."